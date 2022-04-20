Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $8.54 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 238.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,017 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $8,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 456,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,197,000 after purchasing an additional 116,641 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 41,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $32.04.

