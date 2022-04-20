Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASML by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $617.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $252.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $558.77 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $640.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $722.93.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $860.83.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

