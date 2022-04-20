Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 11,845 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,031,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,795 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 8,792,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,648,000 after buying an additional 2,505,759 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,902,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,537,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 236.2% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,225,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,557,000 after acquiring an additional 860,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FNF opened at $42.57 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

