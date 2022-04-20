Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 4,298 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,694,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,734,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,866 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,194,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,168,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,186,000 after buying an additional 1,038,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.96.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.45.

Schlumberger Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.