Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 441 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Nordson by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $223.14 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.20 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.12. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.40.

About Nordson (Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.