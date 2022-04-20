Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 302.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,886,000 after purchasing an additional 822,844 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of SWKS opened at $122.00 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.16 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.86 and a 200 day moving average of $147.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.92%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $4,269,100. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

Skyworks Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.