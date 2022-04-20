Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 10,288 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,288 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.14% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 536.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $40.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average is $35.66.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

