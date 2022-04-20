Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 22,175 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,175 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,761,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,088,000 after acquiring an additional 210,475 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,149,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,579,000 after purchasing an additional 196,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,247,000 after purchasing an additional 700,740 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,989,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,169,000 after purchasing an additional 220,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,877,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,182,000 after purchasing an additional 81,613 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $97.97 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $97.88 and a twelve month high of $108.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.29 and a 200 day moving average of $105.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.