Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.73 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $79.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.56.

