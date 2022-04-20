Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,746 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.08% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $366.74 on Wednesday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $341.39 and a 52 week high of $453.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $373.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.24.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

