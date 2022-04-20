Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 23,494 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 284,193 shares.The stock last traded at $16.52 and had previously closed at $16.11.

MERC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mercer International from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercer International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $518.96 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 9.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg purchased 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,252.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its position in Mercer International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 423,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 27,544 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Mercer International in the third quarter worth approximately $440,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mercer International in the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 52,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

