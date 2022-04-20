Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Gap Up to $69.51

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.51, but opened at $73.50. Merit Medical Systems shares last traded at $70.20, with a volume of 159 shares trading hands.
Several research firms recently commented on MMSI. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.
About Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
