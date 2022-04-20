MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Short Interest Update

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.00 ($11.83) to €12.00 ($12.90) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.25 ($12.10) to €12.75 ($13.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €12.60 ($13.55) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

MRPRF stock opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment Core and Core Plus, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

