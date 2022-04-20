Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.58 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) will announce $200.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $189.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $207.07 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $187.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year sales of $603.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $561.28 million to $626.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $655.39 million, with estimates ranging from $636.54 million to $690.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.17 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Meta Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $902,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kia S. Tang sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $228,260.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,702.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,032 shares of company stock worth $1,271,005. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,703 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CASH traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.52. The stock had a trading volume of 233,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,677. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average of $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.86. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.60%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

