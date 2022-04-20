Metaverse ETP Market Capitalization Hits $8.72 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $8.72 million and $14,877.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001121 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,048,754 coins and its circulating supply is 80,048,656 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

