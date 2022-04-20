Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$57.18.

Several equities analysts have commented on MX shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, January 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Methanex to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

TSE MX traded down C$0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$69.10. 39,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,842. Methanex has a 52 week low of C$37.85 and a 52 week high of C$71.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$59.87.

Methanex ( TSE:MX Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.20 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex will post 5.0092703 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.21%.

In other Methanex news, Director Vanessa James sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.15, for a total value of C$511,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,444 shares in the company, valued at C$2,415,508.60. Also, Director Nojan Abrary sold 1,100 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.93, for a total transaction of C$76,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,944 shares in the company, valued at C$1,464,613.92. Insiders sold 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $798,048 in the last 90 days.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

