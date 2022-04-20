Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 112.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,642 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after purchasing an additional 357,908 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $3,476,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 46.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.15. 3,761,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,157,387. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.91. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.41%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

