Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 4,958 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 3,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64.

Microwave Filter Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MFCO)

Microwave Filter Company, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets.

