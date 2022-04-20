MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.00

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.00 and traded as high as $32.38. MidWestOne Financial Group shares last traded at $31.66, with a volume of 27,931 shares changing hands.

MOFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $510.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average of $32.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.05 million during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 31.70%. Analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.237 dividend. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.