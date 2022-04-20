MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.460-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

NASDAQ MLKN opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.49. MillerKnoll has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.87 and a beta of 1.20.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 26th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is presently -107.14%.

MillerKnoll, Inc manufactures and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through North America Contract, International Contract, and Retail segments. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, Resolve, and OE1 names.

