Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.72

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 465742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Minera Alamos from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.59. The firm has a market cap of C$307.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.71.

In other Minera Alamos news, Director Doug Ramshaw acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,381,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,382,036.

About Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI)

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

