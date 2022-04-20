Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.72

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 465742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.
Separately, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Minera Alamos from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.59. The firm has a market cap of C$307.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.71.
About Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI)
Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.
