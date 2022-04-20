Minter Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.97 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (BIP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $10.97 million and $4,274.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.47 or 0.00228400 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.47 or 0.00192131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00045297 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00042818 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,069.83 or 0.07421947 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,749,876,088 coins and its circulating supply is 5,544,666,521 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

