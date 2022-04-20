MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,926.00

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $6,926.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,508.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.12 or 0.07480684 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.84 or 0.00274252 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.48 or 0.00820256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014050 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00090987 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.27 or 0.00612566 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.78 or 0.00382533 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

