Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.81

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$19.81 and last traded at C$19.88, with a volume of 46785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.95.

MI.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.75 to C$24.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.25.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.88. The stock has a market cap of C$732.39 million and a P/E ratio of 8.59.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.