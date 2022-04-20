Mist (MIST) One Day Trading Volume Tops $661,621.00

Mist (MIST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last week, Mist has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Mist has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and $661,621.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mist coin can now be bought for $0.0827 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00034198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00104854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars.

