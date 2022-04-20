Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.02

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.02 and last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 3903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MITK shares. StockNews.com lowered Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

The company has a market cap of $594.48 million, a PE ratio of 63.91 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $40,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 3,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $50,963.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,958 shares of company stock worth $240,815. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 17.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $793,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 459,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 57,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

