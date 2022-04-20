Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 234,552 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,626,929 shares.The stock last traded at $5.99 and had previously closed at $5.93.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MUFG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average of $5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $12.36 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,352,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,984 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 486,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 55,022 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,852,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,917,000 after purchasing an additional 95,784 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.8% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 111.5% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 17,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.