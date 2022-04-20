MKM Partners Cuts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $440.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $490.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $474.96.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $396.49. 7,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,816. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $376.81 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $406.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.69.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $486,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 28,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,736,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

