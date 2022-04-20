Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Shares Down 6.9%

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.34. 97,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,278,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mobiquity Technologies stock. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Kepos Capital LP owned approximately 4.07% of Mobiquity Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marketing and advertising technology and data intelligence company in the United States. It develops advertising and marketing technology focuses on the creation, automation, and maintenance of an advertising technology operating system (ATOS).

