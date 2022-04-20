Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,953 Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Campbell Soup by 92,515.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,662 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Campbell Soup by 5,290.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,017,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,558,000 after purchasing an additional 999,001 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,617,000 after purchasing an additional 960,993 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 2,396.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 864,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,147,000 after purchasing an additional 829,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,506,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,472,000 after acquiring an additional 811,130 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CPB traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $46.95. 18,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,631. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $50.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

