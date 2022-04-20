Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,169 SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,169 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $780.00 to $685.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Erste Group cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $771.76.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total transaction of $2,785,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,814 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.36, for a total value of $1,638,761.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,607 shares of company stock worth $9,811,559 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SIVB traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $533.04. The stock had a trading volume of 16,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $563.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $643.96. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $486.74 and a 12-month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

