Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 31,882 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,412,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,752 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,200,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,488 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,554,000 after acquiring an additional 869,741 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,253,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,368,000 after acquiring an additional 799,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,914,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,174,000 after acquiring an additional 788,918 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.80. 41,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,997,617. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.57. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

