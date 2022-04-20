Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $461.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $436.89 and a 200 day moving average of $432.84. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.55.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

