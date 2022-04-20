Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 190.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,711 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $1,273,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE KO traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.82. The company had a trading volume of 208,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,910,725. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $65.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $285.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 512,819 shares of company stock worth $32,431,674. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.