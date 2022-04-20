Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 107.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 24.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.52.

NYSE GPN traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $146.17. 14,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,238. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.53.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,006 shares of company stock valued at $270,255 in the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

