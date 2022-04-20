Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,992 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 305.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,298 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 85.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $4.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $542.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,819. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The company has a market cap of $510.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $500.11 and a 200-day moving average of $473.94.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.13.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

