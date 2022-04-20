Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 766 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $941.74.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total transaction of $3,267,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total transaction of $23,089,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,871 shares of company stock worth $61,335,952 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $21.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,006.17. 331,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,211,809. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $930.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $978.92. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 210.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

