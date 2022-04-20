Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,964,901,000 after purchasing an additional 722,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,535,000 after acquiring an additional 392,308 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in International Business Machines by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290,542 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,855,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,541,000 after acquiring an additional 114,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in International Business Machines by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,574,000 after acquiring an additional 439,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.33.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $8.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.24. The stock had a trading volume of 440,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $123.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

