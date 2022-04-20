Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 240.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zoetis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,158,000 after buying an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $256,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.9% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS traded up $3.18 on Wednesday, hitting $189.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,855. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.04. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.22 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

