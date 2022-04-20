Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $402,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 150,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after acquiring an additional 53,762 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 501,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,086,000 after purchasing an additional 39,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUSA stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $95.51. 527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,690. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.67 and a 200-day moving average of $99.50. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $88.62 and a one year high of $106.97.

