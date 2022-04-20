Modera Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 365.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,826 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,042,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after acquiring an additional 637,721 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Target by 34.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $480,847,000 after purchasing an additional 536,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Target by 7.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after purchasing an additional 485,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Target by 25.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,797,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,304,000 after purchasing an additional 362,379 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.96. 60,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,156,335. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $184.00 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.66.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 25.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,333 shares of company stock worth $21,462,753. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

