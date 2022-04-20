Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.03 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,183,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,171 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,068,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,481 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,782,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,410 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,127,000. Finally, Model Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,567,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.42. 45,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,184. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.66. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

