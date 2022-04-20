Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $482,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,930,000 after buying an additional 40,857 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Danaher by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,048,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Danaher by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,798,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $8.33 on Wednesday, hitting $281.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $238.32 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.77. The company has a market capitalization of $201.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.60%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

