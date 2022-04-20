Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $560,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.17. 42,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,606,808. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.61. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $166.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.24.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

