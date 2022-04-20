Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New $465,000 Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of General Mills by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in General Mills by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in General Mills by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its position in General Mills by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.69. 63,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,862,789. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.00 and its 200-day moving average is $65.77. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $71.80. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.