Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New $492,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,425,000 after acquiring an additional 19,371 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,993,000 after acquiring an additional 91,855 shares during the period. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.02. The stock had a trading volume of 33,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,205. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.52. The firm has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.43 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.94%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.88.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

