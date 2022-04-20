Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,915 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 177.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 319,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,195,000 after purchasing an additional 29,208 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.7% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL traded up $5.70 on Wednesday, hitting $279.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,236. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.67. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.09 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.50%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.42.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

