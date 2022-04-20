Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,184 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TROW. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Shares of TROW traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.75. 15,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,241. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.07 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

