Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes $439,000 Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Hubbell by 7.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,118,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,787,000 after purchasing an additional 152,363 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 5.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,165,000 after purchasing an additional 91,093 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Hubbell by 14.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 720,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,257,000 after purchasing an additional 89,434 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Hubbell by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 614,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,052,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hubbell by 1,077.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 591,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,868,000 after buying an additional 541,253 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

HUBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

NYSE HUBB traded up $3.21 on Wednesday, hitting $191.83. 870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,633. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.76 and a 52-week high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.20.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile (Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.