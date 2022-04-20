Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in American Water Works by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

AWK traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,325. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.20 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

